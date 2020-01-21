Lafayette remembers Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Around Acadiana and across the country individuals honored one of America’s most prolific civil rights heroes, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

News Ten Anchor Dalfred Jones has details.

Individuals in the city of Lafayette celebrated the legacy of the civil rights leader today and this past weekend.

A program commemorating the life and works of Dr. King wrapped up Monday evening as different choirs performed.

In addition to the music, there was prayer and presentations.

Tonight’s keynote speaker was Reverend Nelson Rivers, pastor of Charity Missionary Baptist Church of South Carolina.



