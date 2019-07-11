Lance Thompson headlining Red River Balloon Rally

This is the fourth year for Shreveport-Bossier to host the rally. The Southeast Regional Championships will be happening during the morning and the CenterPoint Energy Red River Balloon Rally Festival, presented by Louisiana Office of Tourism, will entertain all ages in the evening.

The 2019 Red River Balloon Rally will be held in Shreveport, La. July 12-13 on the LSUS campus.

Shreveport native Lance Thompson headlines The Red River Balloon Rally Saturday night where you can hear songs from his upcoming album “The Journey.”

The performance starts at 7 p.m. and will also feature a camera crew capturing a music video.

Hear more of Lance Thompson’s music by visiting www.LanceThompsonMusic.com

You can follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @MrLanceThompson

The Red River Balloon is Friday and Saturday at LSUS. For more information, visit www.RedRiverBalloonRally.com

