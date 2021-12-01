AUSTIN (KXAN) — Akins Early College High School in south Austin is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of an armed person, although the school reports students and staff are currently safe.

Austin Independent School District Police are investigating. According to district police, a lockdown is a drill intended to train staff and students to stay behind a locked door, shut off lights, remain seated, remain quiet, and out of sight in case of a threat inside the school.

Families of students are being asked to refrain from going to campus. As of 11:43 a.m., Austin ISD reports no shots have been fired and all involved parties have been identified and located.

Austin ISD says it will update every 20 minutes. This is a developing story.

Previous incidents at Akins

Back in October, a fight between two Akins students ended with one of the kids stabbing the other with a knife. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital, the other was taken into custody.

In 2018, Akins student Eduardo Mercado-Del Valle, then 17, was arrested after showing up to campus with a handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and no one was hurt.