Austin high school lockdown lifted after armed person report

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Akins Early College High School in south Austin is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of an armed person, although the school reports students and staff are currently safe.

Austin Independent School District Police are investigating. According to district police, a lockdown is a drill intended to train staff and students to stay behind a locked door, shut off lights, remain seated, remain quiet, and out of sight in case of a threat inside the school.

Families of students are being asked to refrain from going to campus. As of 11:43 a.m., Austin ISD reports no shots have been fired and all involved parties have been identified and located.

Austin ISD says it will update every 20 minutes. This is a developing story.

Previous incidents at Akins

Back in October, a fight between two Akins students ended with one of the kids stabbing the other with a knife. The student who was injured was taken to the hospital, the other was taken into custody.

In 2018, Akins student Eduardo Mercado-Del Valle, then 17, was arrested after showing up to campus with a handgun. He was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss