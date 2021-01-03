Longhorns react: Current and former UT football players speak out after head coach Tom Herman fired

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns both current and former are reacting to the huge news coming out of UT Athletics on Saturday: the firing of Longhorns head coach Tom Herman after four seasons.

Below, find reactions from several Longhorns as they learned the news of Herman’s departure.

Current players

Jordan Whittington, wide receiver: “Woke up coachless.”

Woke up coachless — Jordan Whittington (@J_Whitt3) January 2, 2021

Josh Thompson, defensive back tweeted, simply: “Wowww,” and another with a shocked emoji.

😳 — Josh Thompson (@given__talent) January 2, 2021

Another wordless reaction:

D’Shawn Jamison, defensive back, tweeted a grimacing face.

And another.

👀 — Jay Green (@jaygreen__) January 2, 2021

Jared Wiley, tight end: “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase myself at a place like Texas. Good luck at your next spot coach!”

Thank you for giving me the opportunity to showcase myself at a place like Texas. Goodluck at your next spot coach! https://t.co/zCQ5U5kHVe — JDub🥴 (@Jaredwiley23) January 2, 2021

DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker, sent three tweets, the first reading: “If it was a snake it would’ve bitten me,” followed by a facepalm emoji.

December 33rd of 2020….Cause ain’t no way we starting 2021 like this🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/pc6zvF6rmp — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) January 2, 2021

Chris Adimora, defensive back, tweeted that he’d put his phone on do-not-disturb, saying he “woke up coachless, simple as that.”

I have no info for any of y'all. Phone on Dnd. Woke up coachless, simple as that. Gotta control what we can control . — Chris Adimora (@Ceewavvy1) January 2, 2021

Offensive lineman Tope Imade thanked Herman for helping him get into grad school.

Coach Herman wrote my Letter of Recommendation to get into Grad School @ @UTexasMcCombs Thank you! — Tope Imade (@TopeImade) January 2, 2021

Roschon Johnson switched from quarterback to running back when he arrived at Texas and thanked Herman for the opportunity.

Gave me an opportunity and for that I’m forever grateful. Thank you!🙏🏾 @CoachTomHerman — Shug (@RoschonJ) January 2, 2021

2021 running back prospect Jonathon Brooks appears that he’ll remain loyal to the Longhorns.

we gone ball regardless of the coach ! just watch 🤘🏽🤘🏽 — Jonathon Brooks (@2brookss) January 3, 2021

Defensive back Kobe Boyce thanked Herman for keeping him on scholarship.

Kept me on scholarship thru all this I appreciate you @CoachTomHerman — Kobe Boyce (@KobeBoyce) January 2, 2021

Linebacker Juwan Mitchell thanked Herman while also saying he was going to follow his position coaches where ever they may go.

I will be playing linebacker next year being coached by @CoachHutzler and @CoachChrisAsh . Whether we on the 40 or in the parking lot . ✍🏾 Thank you @CoachTomHerman for bringing them into my life 🤞🏾🤞🏾 we got you ! — JuJu (@juwanmitchell_6) January 3, 2021

2021 offensive lineman prospect Hayden Conner said the current class “isn’t going anywhere.”

Last time I’m saying it and I’m done with the subject…we aren’t going anywhere. We committed to THE University of Texas! 🤘#HookEm https://t.co/5LeT7JV1FR — Hayden Conner (@HaydenConner) January 2, 2021

Former players

Byron Hobbs-Vaughns, former linebacker who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal tweeted: “Thank you for opening my eyes while being on campus, wasn’t perfect but definitely taught me lessons. Appreciate ya @CoachTomHerman.” The message was followed by a heart emoji.

Thank you for opening my eyes while being on campus, wasn’t perfect but definitely taught me lessons. Appreciate ya @CoachTomHerman 🖤 https://t.co/qPieWSjG6r — Byron Hobbs-Vaughns (@ByronVaughns) January 2, 2021

Houston Texans defensive end Charles Omenihu welcomed Sarkisian to Texas. “Alumni in the NFL are behind you 100% willing to support you in anyway.”

In @CoachSark we trust welcome to Austin Texas man. Alumni in the NFL are behind you 100% willing to support you in anyway I can ! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 2, 2021

Reggie Hemphill-Mapps transferred from Texas after the 2017 season.