In a Loving Living Local not so far away we had a blast celebrating May 4th and we hope you have had fun as well. We played with dominos, made a blue milkshake, and had an epic battle.

If you want to try the blue milk recipe at home, here is the real deal.

What you will need:

2 cups whole milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 tablespoon blue fruit punch powder

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

blue food coloring – as needed

Instructions: