In a Loving Living Local not so far away we had a blast celebrating May 4th and we hope you have had fun as well. We played with dominos, made a blue milkshake, and had an epic battle.
If you want to try the blue milk recipe at home, here is the real deal.
What you will need:
2 cups whole milk
1 cup ice cubes
1 tablespoon blue fruit punch powder
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
blue food coloring – as needed
Instructions:
- Combine milk, ice, fruit punch powder, and vanilla in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
- Stir in a few drops of blue food coloring until desired color is achieved.
- Poor into glasses and serve immediately.