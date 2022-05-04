In a Loving Living Local not so far away we had a blast celebrating May 4th and we hope you have had fun as well. We played with dominos, made a blue milkshake, and had an epic battle.

If you want to try the blue milk recipe at home, here is the real deal.

What you will need:
2 cups whole milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 tablespoon blue fruit punch powder

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

blue food coloring – as needed

Instructions:

  • Combine milk, ice, fruit punch powder, and vanilla in a blender. Cover and blend until smooth.
  • Stir in a few drops of blue food coloring until desired color is achieved.
  • Poor into glasses and serve immediately.