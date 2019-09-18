McCurtain County deputies arrest man in connection with fiancé’s murder

Breaking News
MCCURTAIN CO., Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they’ve made an arrest in the case of a missing woman found in a rural creek wrapped in a chain.

Detectives say Brian McMahon faces first-degree murder charges in the death of his fiance, Roxie Faizy, 56.

In a March interview with NBC 6 News, McMahon said he last saw Faizy when he left for work January 25.

Investigators said Faizy’s body was found in March in Valiant by a couple who noticed her body floating in the creek.

McMahon is currently being held in the McCurtain County Jail without bond.

