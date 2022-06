Today we had the pleasure to have Kristin Birdwell join us on Loving Living Local to talk about her book

“Sex, Drugs, & Soul : Finding Grace in the Shadow” which is available for pre-order on Amazon and will be launching on June 21st with a special discount during the launch week.

