Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp

(KTAL/KMSS) SHREVEPORT, La. – The one-of-a-kind week long Fashion Camp with Vonray Designs incorporates the mind, body and soul into their learning experience by starting every day with a prayer and with students sharing what they’re grateful for.

On student shared, “I’m grateful for my granny and I hope I have a good day at camp.”

The husband wife duo LaTasha and and Dennis Henderson started this camp in their hometown of Shreveport in an effort to provide kids with an experience they longed for at a young age.

“[It’s] so they can have an outlet,” LaTasha Henderson explained. “Especially for creative kids. You’ve got football, you’ve got basketball, you’ve got soccer…all kinds of things for other kids. But it’s hardly ever that you see something for creative kids who are in to the arts, in to fashion, in to painting [and] drawing.”

Students age five to 17 years old learn everything about the fashion world from creating, drawing, pattern making, sewing to getting behind and in front of the camera.

Ka’Lasia Hill, 11, says working with LaTasha has inspired her to dream big.

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to do this,” Ka’Lasia said. “[LaTasha] travels from doing [fashion] and I just want to travel too. And I want learn how to make clothes because everybody buys her clothes. They’re so pretty! I’ve got one of her rags on right now!”

Through partnerships with other local fashion entrepreneurs like new clothing business Sleep is for the Rich, this class has grown from a unique educational opportunity into so much more.

“It’s so fulfilling to be able to come in the class and teach kids who are receptive. It’s so fulfilling,” LaTasha explained. “I wish I had this. I wish my mom could afford things like this for me when I was growing up. And, that’s why I’m able to give back the way I give back because I came from nothing. It’s almost like I’ve found another purpose.”

Monday, students start the Vonray Sneaker Camp where some of the shoes designed by students will get donated to a school in Africa.