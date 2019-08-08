MLK community members address Shreveport bond

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Next week the Shreveport City Council will make a decision on the citizens bond proposal that’s on the table, but neighbors in one district want more projects added to the list.

Wednesday night councilman Willie Bradford held a community meeting to discuss the projects recommended in the citizens bond proposal.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Neighborhood Association presented a list of items they wanted specifically included in the plan that’s being considered.

They want added 12 street and drainage projects:

Audrey Lane from MLK to Hawkins Drive

David Raines from MLK to Hilry Huckaby

Legardy Street from MLK to Jamison

Bond Street from MLK to Downing

Caldwell Street from Willie Mays to Freddie Street

Circle Drive from Audrey Lane to the dead end

Downing Street from MLK to Ironwood

Jackie Robinson from MLK to Kelsey

Jamison Street from Russell Road to Legardy

Kelsey Street from Russell Road to Legardy

Kemp Lane from Circle Drive to Round Grove

Redstone Drive from Downing to the dead end

The neighborhood association says those have already been identified as the most needed priorities for MLK by the city engineers office.

Bradford says, We are in serious discussion. Should we do this in a timely manner, and address the needs of the city. There are some councilmen already, that are suggesting we postpone the election until next year. I am not subscribing to that idea right now because the needs are so great.”

City wide roadway improvements are listed in the proposal, but the MLK ditch is the only thing listed that is specific to District A under road and drainage projects.

Council members are expected to vote on a proposal August 13th.