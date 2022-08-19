DENVER, Co. (Storyful) – Southwest Airlines said a mother and daughter made history when they teamed up to pilot a flight on Saturday, July 23.

This footage shows Captain Holly Petitt telling passengers on the flight from Denver to St. Louis that she was flying the plane with her daughter, First Officer Keely Petitt. “This is a very exciting day for us and for Southwest Airlines,” Holly told the passengers. “We are the first mother-daughter duo ever on the flight deck of Southwest Airlines.”

Southwest Airlines said Keely decided she wanted to become a pilot at age 14, when she and her siblings received the gift of a discovery flight. “Keely began to pursue her passion for flying airplanes, earning her pilot’s license, and even landed an internship at Southwest in fall 2017,” Southwest Airlines said.

In a press release from the airline, Holly described flying with her daughter as a dream come true. “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal,” Holly said.

(Video Credit: Southwest Airlines Co. via Storyful.)