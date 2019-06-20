‘My Little Pony’ casket created for Maleah Davis

(CNN) – Maleah Davis, the 4-year-old girl found dead after she went missing early May, will be buried in a colorful, one of a kind casket.

It’s white with lots of rainbows, the color pink, ‘My Little Pony,’ and even a portrait of Maleah.

Soulshine Industries built and donated the casket to the Davis family.

The company’s owner said he received over 200 calls from the community asking him to make a casket for the Davis family.

The casket designer says she worked closely with the family to come up with the theme.

Maleah’s remains were found in Arkansas on May 30th.

Her mother’s former fiance is charged with tampering with a corpse in connection with her death.

Maleah will be buried in a private funeral on Saturday.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.