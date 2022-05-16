Today’s mystery Monday bag was contained with the perfect items to get you through the hot weather that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

The bag included:

Water, Strawberries, Lemons, and Sugar.

Here are the instructions:

  • Use a blender or food processor to puree the strawberries. Strain them through a fine mesh sieve, if desired, to remove seeds. 
  • In a small saucepan, over medium heat, stir together sugar and 2 cups water. 
  • Bring to a boil, and stir until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature.
  • Strain the lemon juice through a fine-mesh sieve into a 2-quart pitcher. Add simple syrup and pureed strawberries and stir to combine. Refrigerate until cold.
  • When ready to serve, add 2 ½ cups of cold water and stir. Taste, and add more water if it’s too sweet.
  • Serve with ice.