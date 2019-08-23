National empowerment group hosting music showcase in Shreveport

A women’s empowerment group is hosting an all female music showcase.

NABFEME, the National Association of Black Female Executives in Music and Entertainment, Inc will present Women Who Jam! … a national music showcase that features groundbreaking female entertainers.

It’s Tuesday, August 27, 2019 7:00 pm at GiGi’s Martini Room, 420 Commerce St, hosted by NABFEME Shreveport.

Kimberly Sandifer, Network Director of NABFEME Shreveport is excited to bring the program to Shreveport for the first time. Known across the country as an inspired gathering place for women in music, the Shreveport showcase will also feature powerful “Industry Influencers” including BET Reality Shonnie Murrell and Houston radio 953JAMZ.COM executive Peter “DJ Pied Piper” Allen. Also featured as MCs are Tina B of Alpha Media and comedian, Jeremy “Unmasked.”

For more information, visit NABFEME Shreveport on Facebook. Tickets are $10 and available on Eventbrite.

NABFEME is a nonprofit, networking, empowerment and resource base for women in entertainment. Women Who Jam! is a multi-cultural, multi-genre music experience and promotional platform that connects artists, fans and music through live showcases, radio programming and CD marketing.