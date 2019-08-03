Neighbors on board with policing efforts

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – More police officers in Shreveport neighborhoods. That’s the goal of Operation Clean City.

The initiative kicked off Thursday afternoon in District F.

Robert English says, “It was really good to see that someone was taking an interest in the neighborhood.”

For 10 hours law enforcement agencies patrolled a number of neighborhoods, including Hollywood Heights and Mooretown.

Delton Jones says, “There need to be more than what they got. It’s terrible. Can’t even come out at night.”

Robert English retired and 10 years ago moved back to Shreveport and lives on Bethune Drive.

Thursday he and others, watched officers meet with neighbors and also pull over drivers.

This comes one week after Councilman James Green called for an increased police present in his council district.

Jones and English want SPD and the city to continue with similar efforts, but not everyone in District F is on board with this plan. A couple of neighbors didn’t want to speak on camera. They told us they believe the extra officers will lead to harassment.

Councilman Green adds that this initiative will continue in other council districts in Shreveport.