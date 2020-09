The potential for heavy rain will continue for the northern part of the ArkLaTex where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect. The first of two fronts will move through Friday and bring some relief from the heat and humidity. Much cooler air could arrive late next week.

Tuesday was another partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Showers and thunderstorms have mainly been confined to the northern quarter of the area where the potential for heavy rain will continue. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the areas in green below. We could see rainfall totals in the two to four-inch range in spots. Further to the south, the story has been the heat and humidity. This will likely continue for Wednesday. A scattered shower or thunderstorm will be possible over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Thanks to more clouds, temperatures Wednesday over the south half of the area will not be quite as hot. We will see daytime highs climb into the lower 90s. Further north where rain will be more prominent, highs Wednesday will be in the low to middle 80s.