Officer-involved shootings leave one dead, one injured

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One person was injured, and another died after being shot by police in Lafayette in two separate incidents.

The first shooting happened Sunday morning, just after 1 a.m., on N. St. Antoine St. near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. One person was injured but is in stable condition at a local hospital. No officers were injured.

Details are limited, but it was confirmed that an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was involved.

The second was Sunday night, shortly after 11 p.m., in the 1600 block of Pinhook Rd. One person was fatally wounded. No officers were injured. It was confirmed that an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was involved in this shooting as well.

Louisiana State Police were requested to investigate both shootings.