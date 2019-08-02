Operation Clean City starts in Shreveport’s District F

An operation to beef up policing in one Shreveport community started Thursday afternoon.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were in District F, which was at the center of a call to action for increased police presence last month.

Councilman James Green says its called Operation Clean city. Law enforcement officers met on Hollywood Avenue, before going out into different neighborhoods throughout District F.

Officers could be seen meeting with neighbors and also handing out tickets when needed.

Green says Thursday’s efforts stem from a meeting that was held two months ago with the mayor. He asked if Operation Clean City could take place in his district first.

“Just going to be going through the community meeting citizens and of course if you’re not doing anything illegal, then you don’t have nothing to worry about.”

This comes a week after Green called for an increased police present in his council district.

“If you recall some time last year, everybody was like we need more police visibility. We need the police, so now we got em.”

The initiative is expected to end at midnight. Green says it will continue in other districts across Shreveport.