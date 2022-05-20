We have Tracy Herrin Captain of the Krewe of Gemini in the studio this year to give us the latest updates on what’s coming up on their calendar and share with us the dates for next years Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade.

The public is invited to join the Krewe of Gemini for party on May 21st from 7pm – 11pm at Margaritaville’s Paradise Theatre in Bossier City for the announcement the upcoming Mardi Gras theme. Members can attended the event for free and guest tickets can be purchased for $25 at the door.

For more information about the Krewe of Gemini and to see their calendar of events visit them online of find them on Facebook.