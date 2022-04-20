Shari Wood from Bossier Animal Shelter and her furry friends, Jax, Pete, and Potato, are in the studio to talk about their upcoming rabies clinic sponsored by Hand in Paw.



The spring rabies clinic will take place on April 30th from 10am – 3pm at the Bossier Shelter. The shelter is at 3217 Old Shed Road. This event is a great opportunity to get your pets are vaccinated before mosquito season arrives.

Our friends at the Bossier Animal Shelter have a brand new Facebook page you can visit and learn more about Jax, Pete, Potato and the other furry friends looking for their forever home.