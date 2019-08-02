Scattered showers and storms on the increase for the weekend

Friday will be another hot afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be back into the lower to middle 90s. A few showers can be expected. The best chance of rain will be across the northern half of the ArkLaTex. However, rain chances will be on the increase.

Highs for Friday

As the upper ridge shifts to the west, an upper level disturbance will move along the edge of the ridge. With the heat and instability, showers and storms will be around for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the 80s. Through next week, rainfall totals will be around an inch. However, some heavier totals could be possible closer to two inches.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The ridge will reappear again by next week. As the ridge moves back, rain chances will decrease. The heat will be turned on next week. Over time, the ridge will get stronger. Over the next seven days, highs will remain into the lower to middle 90s. Lows will remain into the 70s.



The next seven days

