Sec. of State Ardoin outlines plans for upcoming elections in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin issued a statement Wednesday outlining the state’s plans Louisiana’s November and December elections in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rejection of his emergency election plan.

Edwards declined to endorse Ardoin’s plan last week because it doesn’t expand mail-in balloting options for people quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic or those at greater risk of serious harm from COVID-19.

Ardoin proposed a much more limited adjustment in voting rules for the fall elections than the emergency plan used for Louisiana’s summer elections. It would modestly expand early voting, but still require most people to cast their ballots in person in the pandemic.

The plan would have increased Louisiana’s early voting period from seven days to 10 days and add an extra 1.5 hours of voting time to each day. But that would only apply to the Nov. 3 election — and that’s fewer than the 13 early voting days used in Louisiana’s summer elections.

According to the statement from Sec. Ardoin’s office, Louisiana will not have the following due to Gov. Edwards decision:

Additional three days of early voting

Extended polling hours for early voting

Additional time for Registrars to verify and process absentee ballots that will allow more timely reporting of election results

An adjusted absentee ballot application deadline that more closely aligns with United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery standards

Sec. Ardoin outlined five steps that he says will be taken in the coming weeks, which include directing all registrars and clerks to ensure that poll workers at early voting and election day locations adhere to CDC guidelines on mask-wearing, social distancing, cleaning of machines, and making disposable masks available to voters who want one.

He also stated that a state of emergency will be declared that will allow the “Clerk of Court and presiding officer of the parish governing authority” to move polling places from senior centers or other places that create a public safety issue.

The third step that will be taken will have registrars work with local nursing home operators in their parishes to designate a staff member as “temporary staff” of the registrar. This will allow the nursing home staff member to receive training to help facilitate voting for nursing home residents where the facility remains in lock-down.

The fourth step will “advise registrars to consider offering” a curbside drop-off point for voters to submit their ballots between the end of early voting and Election Day, while the fifth step would extend the absentee ballot cure process that was implemented during the July and August elections through the end of the year.

Sec. Ardoin added that the Tangipahoa Parish Registrar of Voters has received an Attorney General’s opinion regarding the ability for voters with COVID to request to vote absentee by mail if certain requirements are met, under existing legislative authority.

Sec. Ardoin finished the statement by saying that all of these steps will be taken to “ensure that Louisianans have every opportunity to vote consistent with the existing law.”