Shreveport Chamber of Commerce wants dialogue on bond proposal

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce is hoping changes can be made to the city’s bond plan.



Earlier this month Mayor Adrian Perkins released a statement on the $220 million bond proposal.

Chamber president Timothy Magner says the group is not against a bond election, but wanted a conversation about what’s on the table now.

His concerns stem from the past bond issue in regards to completing projects and budgeting.

“The goal here is not to be adversarial. We’re really trying to work collaboratively with the community and with the mayor and the city council to develop a proposal that we can all support”

Magner wants to work with the council to identify projects that they believe are critically important. Magner says the group believes there are critical expenses that are needed like infrastructure, police and fire.

He adds more answers are needed and they want to understand what specifically are the projects. They would also like them to be scaled in a way where they can be completed.

The council will not vote on a bond proposal until August 13th. Magner had the opportunity to meet with Mayor Perkins Wednesday to discuss their concerns.