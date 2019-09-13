Slain postal worker’s family receives special recognition

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The mailman who was murdered while working his route is honored by his fellow postal workers.

The local Postal Union wanted to take time to remember and honor Antonio Williams.

Daniel Hatchett local chapter president described Williams as a brother and part of their extended family.

“We lost more than a letter carrier. We lost part of our heart.”



He says Williams represented their group’s purpose and was an inspiration.

Thursday night special awards were given to Williams’ wife and family.

Ivy Williams says, “It means a lot. I am grateful. I am thankful. I am all of the above. There’s really no words, I can say to the community. I thank you, so so much for the postmen and the post office doing this for Antonio.”



Williams’ wife says she still is receiving phone calls and text messages of support from her husband’s fellow letter carriers.