Latoya Amos, President of Southern Hills Neighborhood Association is the in studio to talk about their movies in the park event happening tomorrow April 23rd.

The event is FREE to the community and will have food trucks, face painting, and other fun activities for kids.

The event is from 5pm – 10pm at the Southern Hills Recreation Center located at 1002 W Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport.

Grab your blankets, grab your lawn chairs and come to Movies in the Park. Bring your family, pets are even welcome to come join the fun