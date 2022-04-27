Jerrica Bennett is joining us in the studio today to talk about the upcoming 318 Restaurant Week happening May 2nd – 7th. This is an exciting time to try all the wonderful local restaurants in the area, you might just find a new favorite along the way.

Throughout the week restaurants will be offering specials meals, prices, and items, some of which are only available for a limited time during the event.

For more information about the event, be sure to visit the 318 Restaurant Week website and Facebook page. If you want to take your experience to the next level be sure to look for the 318 Restaurant Week App on your smartphone to keep up with the latest updates, and keep track of the restaurants you’ve visited throughout the week.