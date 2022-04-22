Pilgrimage weekend in Jefferson, Texas is just around the corner with events starting this Friday April 29th and concluding on May 1st. Of the many events taking place throughout the weekend is the Battle for Jefferson. Biskie is joined by Jim McIntosh and Mary Keasler to talk about the weekend and what you can expect.

For more information about the Battle for Jefferson, or to purchase tickets you can visit battleforjefferson.com or find them on Facebook.

To see a full list of activities included in the Pilgrimage weekend visit jeffersonpilgrimage.com or find the event’s Facebook page.