Biskie is at The Sportsplex by Health Care Express talking with membership director Jordan Creutz about their upcoming chili cook-off.

The 2nd annual Best Chili in Texarkana Chili Cook-Off will take place Saturday February 5th at 12pm.

The public is invited to come taste and sample chili cook-off entries. Tickets for the event are $5, and if you’re feeling up for the competition you can enter your chili recipe for $25 per entry.

The proceeds for the event will be benefitting the Texas Association of First Responders.

Visit The Sportsplex by Health Care Express online for more information about tickets and how you can enter the chili cook-off.