Spring is the season of many things, unfortunately one of this things is injuries. The weather is warming up and spring sports are in full swing. Our friend Dr. Matt Young from Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital is giving us some advice on how to make sure those spring injuries don’t keep you down.

You can find Dr. Young and his team at 4646 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana, Texas. You can also visit Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital online, or find them on Facebook.