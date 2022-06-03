We are in the historic Jefferson, Texas visiting The KnightLight Tavern located at 202 N. Walnut Street. Today we are talking with the owner, Richard Penner, about all the amazing things happening at The KnightLight Tavern.

Of course there is always great food, but there is also great entertainment. You can come out and enjoy music, plays, movies, comedy, and so much more, The KnightLight Tavern is truly and experience you don’t want to miss out on while you’re in Jefferson.

