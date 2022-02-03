Biskie is at Benchmark American Brasserie in Texarkana., talking with owner Jason Williams about their upcoming Galentine’s Day celebration.

The celebration is tailored to the ladies, featuring special deals for ladies only tables.

If Valentine’s isn’t your thing, maybe Galentine’s is, if so we encourage you to make those reservations now to avoid long waits times on Galentine’s Day.

For more information you can visit Benchmark American Brasserie at 4115 North Kings Hwy. Suite 111 in Texarkana, TX.

You can also reach Benchmark by phone at (903) 949-6720 or online.