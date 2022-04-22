When you think about all the amazing places to have fun in Shreveport, you might not realize the hidden treasure in your own backyard. We have Chance Mahon and Tres Caldwell from Gamers XP in the studio to talk about all the fun they are having over at Gamers XP and what fun is just around the corner.

If you are saying “Biskie I’m just not into video games” the good news is that Gamers XP is not a video game store but table top game shop. Now, you might be saying ” well I don’t know how to play table top games.” That’s okay, they have gamers ready and willing to make things easy to help you learn how to play.

So, there is really no excuse not to put down your phone and enjoy some games with your family, or friends and give Candy Crush a break.

Head to Gamers XP at 1134 Shreveport Barksdale Hwy in Shreveport.

For the latest news & updates from Gamer’s XP be sure to follow them on Facebook