Today we are visiting Title Boxing Club located at 1409 E 70th Street in Suite 125. When you think about a boxing club you may think you have to hit other people and let other people hit you, but that is not the case at Title Boxing Club. You get to do non-contact workout to help build strength and endurance through guided workouts. It doesn’t how old you are, or what your skill level is, there is a fun workout waiting for you.

For more information about Title Boxing Club you can visit them online, or give them a call at 318-545-1069.