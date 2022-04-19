Today, we are in the big city of Jefferson, Texas at the House of the Season, which is part of Jefferson’s historical Pilgrimage Tour, which is celebrating their 75th diamond jubilee this year from April 28th – May 1st.

Mary Keasler, Bobbie Hardy, and Shirley Reiman from the Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club speak with Biskie about the rich history of Jefferson and their upcoming Diamond Jubilee celebration.

We encourage you to enjoy all Historic Jefferson Pilgrimage 75th Diamond Jubilee and Jefferson have to offer during this special weekend. Jefferson’s annual Pilgrimage starts with the infamous Diamond Bessie Murder Trial.

Don’t miss the Historic Home Tours Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30, and additional Pilgrimage activities including the Pilgrimage Parade!

Enjoy the salad luncheon at the Excelsior House Hotel, and tour Jay Gould’s private rail car, the Atalanta.

For more information about the event, find the Pilgrimage Tour online, or email jeffesonpilgrimage@gmail.com or 903-452-3836 with concerns, comments, and inquiries.

Find special pricing for online ticket orders,