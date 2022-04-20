Our good friend Dr. Gregory Redmond from Eberhardt Physical Therapy, Nutrition & Wellness Clinic is in the studio to talk about headache prevention.

It’s no fun having a headache and so many people suffer from frequent headaches thinking there is nothing that can be done. The good news is you don’t have to suffer in silence and there are ways that could help reduce the frequency of your headaches without leaving you dependent solely on medications.

Modifying your lifestyle is something you can do yourself, you have complete control; you don’t have try to put a band-aid on the problem with medication, you can often get to the under lying issues and prevent problems this way.

One question you can ask yourself is “How is your posture?’ are you sitting in bed, or looking down at your phone or tablet in a way that causes added stress and discomfort?

Next, check your hydration. Are you taking in enough water? On average males need about 16 cups of water per day and females need about 11 cups of water per day.

Are you taking simulants? Do you use power drinks? Often there are things in your diet that could be triggering headaches, and finding those triggers and cutting them out can often dramatically reduce the frequency of headaches for many people.

