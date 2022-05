In case you haven’t heard yet, we have something fun up our sleeve. We have partnered with La Madeleine’s to bring you delicious crepes which are not on the menu at La Madeleine’s and spill the tea about Kids Baking with Biskie coming soon.

Thanks to our sponsor La Madeleine’s located at 6871 Fern Avenue in Shreveport. You can visit them online or find them on Facebook.

For information about Kids Baking with Biskie visit us online.