Today is such an exciting day for Loving Living Local! Biskie and the crew went to visit LAB Industries Laser Design & Dye Division located at 1104 Hawn Ave in Shreveport. Today, we are speaking with one of the designers, Lafayette Lawrence as he gives us an inside look at how the magic happens here at LAB Industries.

We learned it takes a lot of time, attention to detail, and math to make these projects come together so a design is ready to be printed. Once things are approved and printed it’s time to see all of your hard work come to life and have fun playing with stickers.

At the end of the day the crew here at LAB Industries Laser Design & Dye Division turn out tons of projects for the US Military and they have become so great at what they do, they have even expanded their work to include civilian orders as well.

As we wrapped up our trip, we ended by speaking with Market Director, Alison Young about all the amazing things happening at LAB. Everything you have seen today is done by an 80 percent workforce that is visually impaired.

To find out more about LAB industries visit them at LaBlind.com or follow them on Twitter