After a lengthy renovation, Marshall City Memorial City Hall Performance Center reopened in October of 2019. A lot of work went into creating a modern look, but still keeping a lot of the iconic treasures from the past.

The building was originally built in 1927, the building was the town’s city hall. Today, the performing arts center has come a long way and takes pride in the performing arts the community can enjoy from the Marshall City Memorial Hall Performance Center.

You can check out the Marshall City Memorial Hall Performance Center located at 110 E Houston in Marshall, Texas.

For more information you visit memorialcityhall.com.