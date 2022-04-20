After two years of not having a physical walk, the Northwest Louisiana Heart Walk is coming back with a bang!

American Heart Association regional director Jill Lucero and Dr. Paari Dominic are in the studio to tell us about the walk and what we can expect.

The walk will take place at 8:30 AM on May 7th at Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett Street in Shreveport. Registration for the event is free and the public is invited to attend.

To celebrate the walks return a car show as well as a pawty for your pets are just a few of the additions participants can look forward to.

For more information about the event, including registration visit the events website or Facebook page.