There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to eating disorders, so we have brought in Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg from Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport to talk about some of those misconceptions such as eat disorders only occurs in females, but about one-third of eating disorder cases are in males and that’s important to know especially if you care for pre-teens and teenagers who are the most vulnerable age when it comes to developing an eating disorder.

