Today we are with Dr. Robert Zahn at Zahn Chiropractic Clinic located at 1005 N Southland Park Drive in Shreveport to discuss a new therapy technique that uses shockwave therapy to help alleviate pain. These shockwaves come from soundwaves that not only work as a treatment, but it’s also a great diagnostic tool to help pinpoint the source of your pain.

For more information about Zahn Chriopractic Clinic call (318) 688-1221 or, visit them online.