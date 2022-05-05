Today we have Jennifer Johnson and Eric McFarland from Sci-Port Discovery Center with us to talk about their upcoming summer camps.

There will be camps for itty bitty scientist which are ages 4 – kindergarten and then camps for 1st – grade. Students can expert to learn about engineering, problem solving, and so much more.

To register your child or learn more about Sci-Port Discovery Center visit them online or reach them by phone at (318) 424-3466.

You can visit Sci-Port Discovery Center in person at 820 Clyde Fant Pkwy, in Shreveport