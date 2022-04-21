Biskie is back at Scotland Farms in Minden, Louisiana for the 20th Annual Scottish Tartan Festival. The festival will be held on Saturday April 23rd from 10am – 6pm at Scotland Farms located at 224 La HWY 518 in Minden, LA

The event will include music, dancers, food, a special kids area, a Haggis eating contest, as well as a dog show ! You can find a full list of events online.

The event will have a shuttle pick this year at Calvary Baptist Church, across the street from Walmart.

If you have never experienced a Scottish Tartan Festival we encourage you to come out and bring your family and experience the fun first hand.