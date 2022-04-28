In a world where where it’s easy to drop by one of the big box stores and grab a new outfit, or drop in the chain restaurant for a lunch with your friends; shopping local and supporting small business may not be the first thing that comes to mind. As we kick off small business week we have Liz Swaine executive director of the Shreveport-Bossier DDA here to tell us all about shopping small and how it benefits our local area.

Each day we will hear from a small business in our area so you can get to know some of the many business is the Shreveport-Bossier area.

To start the week by introducing you to Dr. Tiffany Najberg at Urgent EMS located at 201 Market Street near downtown Shreveport.

To keep up with latest news and events in Shreveport visit downtownshreveport.com