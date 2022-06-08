It’s no surprise that things happen and you find yourself need medical attention. Wether it’s something like a sinus infection and you can’t get in to see your primary care physician, or you’re dealing with an injury and you don’t have time to wait for hours in an emergency room.

The staff at SouthStar Urgent Care Shreveport located at 9525 Mansfield Road in Shreveport are here to help. They offer a wide variety of services to all ages and they are open seven days a week.

For more information visit gosouthstar.com or call (318) 642-0131.