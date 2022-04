We are in Marshall, Texas talking to Cherry Power promoter and organizer of Stagecoach Days.

This year marks the return of the event since the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020. The event will have stagecoach rides, historical play, vendors, Miss Loose Caboose, music, and a street dance.

The event will take place from May 20th – 22nd at Telegraph Park in Courthouse Square in Marshall, Texas.