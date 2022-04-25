Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital has partnered with Texarkana Arkansas Police Department to take illegal drugs off the streets. TAPD Public Information Officer Kelly Pilgreen says “We do not want for someone’s unwanted or expired medications to fall into the hands of children or someone struggling with addiction.”

Everything is taken, no questions asked. We just ask you not bring sharp syringes, aerosol inhalers, or things of that nature. Officers will begin receiving drug drop-offs at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. If a person cannot make it this weekend, they can drop off unused prescription drugs in the bins year round.

You can find drug take back boxes at:

Texarkana — Bi State Justice Center 100 N State Line AveTexarkana, TX 75501

Miller County Sheriff’s Office (Texarkana) 2300 East StTexarkana, AR 71854

Texarkana Emergency Center 4646 Cowhorn Creek RdTexarkana, TX 75503

Drug Take-Back Day is a national effort from the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration to keep prescription drugs off the street and prevent overdoses. Collection sites across the U.S. will collect and dispose of leftover, expired, and unwanted drugs.