We are joined in the studio today by Social Media Chairman, Elissa Little about the upcoming 38th Annual Mudmug Madness Festival

The 38th Annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival returns to the riverfront this Memorial Day weekend with music, food and fun for everyone. The festival, to be held May 27-29, will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $6.00 through the remaining of the festival. Children under seven are free, and anyone with a Military ID will receive free admission as well.

Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.

For more information, visit the event online at mudbugmadness.com