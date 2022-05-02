

Gisele Proby-Bryant and Kristen Powers from The Arc Caddo-Bossier are here in the studio to talk about the Goldman School.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier Goldman School and Childhood Development Center provides childcare and early education in an inclusive setting where children with developmental delays learn alongside their typically developing peers.

Goldman School and Child Development Center offers children with and without disabilities the opportunity to grow and learn together in a year-round program.

To support The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s Give for Good Campaign, benefitting their Goldman School and Child Development Center, go to giveforgoodnla.org/thearccaddobossier.