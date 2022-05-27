Jericca Bennett is live in the studio to tell us all about the three-time defending Volleyball Nations League champions will be competing for the first time on U.S. soil since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.🏆

Other countries competing in this preliminary round include 2020 Olympic silver medalist Brazil along with Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Korea and Poland. Don’t miss out on these 16 matches over six days, including a USA vs. BRA rematch!

Brookshire Grocery Arena

May 31- June 5, 2022

All-session Pass ($250), Weekend Pass ($195), or Single Day Tickets ($35).

📣Add a meet and greet pass ($125) on Thursday, June 2nd and get the opportunity to meet U.S. Women’s National Team athletes and coaches. Act now, this offer has limited availability!

Passcode to receive the BOGO pricing for Wednesday, June 1st is “ BOGO “

