Local musician Lance Thompson is in the studio to share about his big event the Undeniably Lance Thompson Show happening at Remington Rooftop at the top of the Remington Suite Hotel & Spa in downtown Shreveport on July 9th.

To keep with the latest news from Lance Thompson and to check out his music visit lancethompsonmusic.com. You can also find him on Facebook and YouTube. You can also find his music on all major music platforms.